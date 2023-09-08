Mt. Vernon River Days event kicks off Friday

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - Mt. Vernon River Days, which began Friday, is currently underway.

The fun is set up on Water Street in downtown. Lots of events are still ahead tonight..

The Little Miss and Mr. River Days pageant is at 6 p.m., the lighted boat parade at 7:30 p.m.

Wolfgang’s Orchestra starts at 8 p.m. and leads up to the fireworks are 9 p.m.

The event also runs through Saturday night and starts with a 5K run at 8 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.