Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Mostly sunny and cooler-than-average weekend weather

WFIE 14 First Alert 6p.m.
WFIE 14 First Alert 6p.m.
By Arden Gregory
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A beautiful end to the week with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s this afternoon. Our temperatures will fall back through the 70s this evening under mostly clear skies, making for perfect weather for all the local Friday night football games! By the end of the night, we will bottom out in the low 60s. Some areas of patchy fog may also develop late tonight into early Saturday morning, but I doubt it will be a widespread issue.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday, but I think any chance of rain will stay east of the Tri-State this weekend. Much like today, high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s with overnight lows in the low 60s.

Sunday will be sunny and just a couple of degrees warmer with high temperatures in the lower 80s. Monday will probably be the warmest day next week with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 80s, which is right on par with average for this time of year. However, we will see increasing clouds throughout the day Monday as a cold front approaches our region from the northwest.

That cold front will bring us mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers as it passes through the Tri-State on Tuesday. It will also usher in some cooler weather. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s Tuesday and mid 70s Wednesday and Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch: Shots fired on N. Green River Rd.
Police searching for suspect after 2 people hurt in road rage shooting on Green River Rd.
38-year-old Nathen Browning
Evansville man arrested following string of burglaries in Newburgh
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
WCSO: Man dies in overnight crash on Old Plank Rd.
HFD: Gas leak near Circle K on Hwy. 41
HFD: Sign installation causes gas leak near Circle K on Hwy. 41

Latest News

9/8 14 First Alert Sunrise
9/8 14 First Alert Sunrise
9/8 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
9/8 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
5/18 14 First Alert Sunrise
Fall Like Weather
Pleasant end to the week
Pleasant end to the week