Mostly sunny and cooler-than-average weekend weather

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A beautiful end to the week with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s this afternoon. Our temperatures will fall back through the 70s this evening under mostly clear skies, making for perfect weather for all the local Friday night football games! By the end of the night, we will bottom out in the low 60s. Some areas of patchy fog may also develop late tonight into early Saturday morning, but I doubt it will be a widespread issue.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday, but I think any chance of rain will stay east of the Tri-State this weekend. Much like today, high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s with overnight lows in the low 60s.

Sunday will be sunny and just a couple of degrees warmer with high temperatures in the lower 80s. Monday will probably be the warmest day next week with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 80s, which is right on par with average for this time of year. However, we will see increasing clouds throughout the day Monday as a cold front approaches our region from the northwest.

That cold front will bring us mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers as it passes through the Tri-State on Tuesday. It will also usher in some cooler weather. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s Tuesday and mid 70s Wednesday and Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.