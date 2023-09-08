Missing Evansville man found shot to death in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The death of an Evansville man is under investigation in Louisville.

Officials say the body 32-year-old Daniel Uylaki was found in the Shawnee neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Police say he was found inside a car in the 4400 block of Elliott Avenue.

Officials say he had been shot several times.

Family members had been looking for Uylaki. They reached out to us and said he had been missing since Aug. 31.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.