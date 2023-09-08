Birthday Club
Man arrested after failed attempt ditching drugs during traffic stop

61-year-old Anthony Mayes
61-year-old Anthony Mayes(Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is facing multiple charges after police say they caught him throwing drugs out of a car window.

According to an affidavit, a deputy attempted pulling over 61-year-old Anthony Mayes for traffic violations near Wabash Avenue.

Officials say Mayes did not pull over and continued driving.

While doing so, the deputy says he saw Mayes throw several baggies out of the car window.

Eventually Mayes stopped near Fulton and John Street.

Officers say they asked Mayes what he had thrown out of the car and he said “some personal use,” and that it was meth.

An affidavit shows while officers searched Mayes they found meth and pills.

The sheriff’s office says 11 bags containing meth were found in the area that Mayes had thrown things from his car.

According to officials, meth, hydrocodone, dextroamphetamine and $1,307 were all found during the stop.

Mayes was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail where he is facing several charges including possession, dealing and reckless driving.

