JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Beginning Tuesday, Jasper’s courthouse square will be closed to all traffic.

Crews will be paving the square on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Officials say drivers will have access to the square after 6 p.m. each night, but they ask for all cars to be moved from the square by 7 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.