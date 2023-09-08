Birthday Club
ISP: Man arrested for child molestation in Perry Co.

(MGN)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - According to detectives with Indiana State Police, Perry County Sheriff’s Office officials contacted them about a possibly child molestation.

According to a press release, after an in-depth investigation, authorities interviewed 48-year-old Bradley Mitchell of English. After interviewing Mitchell, investigators requested a search warrant based on the information they gathered.

Indiana State Police executed a search warrant at the address in English with Perry County officials assisted troopers in the search.

Officials say after the investigation and search, Mitchell was arrested and booked in the Perry County Jail.

Mitchell has been charged with child molesting with a child under 14-years-of-age.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

