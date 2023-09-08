Henderson city officials foreclose on 20 abandoned properties

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - For the fourth time in a little more than six years, Henderson city officials are pursuing a mass foreclosure action to recover back taxes and code enforcement liens.

Officials say the list of properties include six vacant lots and 14 parcels with a house.

Henderson City Attorney Dawn Kelsey says recovering money from these properties isn’t the only goal.

”When houses become abandoned and they are vacant and they call a safety issue,” said Kelsey. “For the community they drive down property values in those communities. So once we are able to get these in active home owners hands they are able to rehab these houses and live in them.”

Kelsey says the city will work with community partners like Habitat for Humanity and Housing Authority to possibly build affordable housing on these properties.

