Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Friday Sunrise Headlines

9/8 Friday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - This morning, we are working to learn more about a shooting that happened Thursday on Evansville’s east side.

Police say they found two people hurt on Green River Road.

Right now, police are warning Evansville residents that a group of international traveling thieves is making frequent stops in the city, and their target - elderly women.

We have what you need to look out for.

It’s been almost a month since the devastating fires blazed across Maui.

We spoke with an Evansville native who is now home after helping and escaping from the fires

Looking ahead, the annual air show is back in Ownesboro next week!

Our 14 News reporter Haley Kirby will join us live to let us know what we can expect from this years show.

You can watch Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch: Shots fired on N. Green River Rd.
Dispatch: Shots fired on N. Green River Rd.
38-year-old Nathen Browning
Evansville man arrested following string of burglaries in Newburgh
WCSO: Man dies in overnight crash on Old Plank Rd.
Drug investigation ends with 3 arrested in Warrick County
Drug investigation ends with 3 arrested in Warrick County
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around

Latest News

9/8 Friday Sunrise Headlines
9/8 Friday Sunrise Headlines
Former Evansville Rescue Mission president Steven Perry passes away
Former Evansville Rescue Mission president Steven Perry passes away
Evansville Fire Dept. receives new bulletproof vests
Evansville Fire Dept. receives new bulletproof vests
Victory International Film Festival kicks off in Evansville
Victory International Film Festival kicks off in Evansville