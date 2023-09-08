Fall Like Weather

Birthday Club
By Byron Douglas
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A stout cloud deck remains in place this morning along with a few sprinkles. This afternoon, early clouds then becoming partly sunny with high temps only in the upper 70s. Tonight, partly cloudy skies and cooler as low temps drop into upper 50s to 60-degrees.

Saturday, partly sunny to mostly sunny and pleasant as high temps remain below normal in the upper 70s to 80-degrees. Saturday night, partly cloudy skies as lows drop into the lower 60s.

Sunday, generous sunshine and slightly warmer as high temps climb into the lower 80s.

