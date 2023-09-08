Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Evansville Fire Dept. receives new bulletproof vests

Evansville Fire Dept. receives new bulletproof vests
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Fire Department officials now has new protective gear to help in an active shooter or high threat incidents.

EFD says, in total, there are 12 sets of body armor and 4 additional trauma bags stocked with the department.

EFD officials on all shifts were trained on how to use the new trauma supplies.

The vests, in addition to being bulletproof also have pouches to store medical supplies.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Wanted fugitive caught in Ferdinand
Ferdinand fugitive captured by law enforcement officials
Dispatch: Shots fired on N. Green River Rd.
Dispatch: Shots fired on N. Green River Rd.
Affidavit: Man caught transporting over 70k fentanyl pills in Evansville
Affidavit: Man caught transporting over 70k fentanyl pills in Evansville
Theft suspects
Have you seen them? Daviess deputies hoping to ID theft suspects

Latest News

Victory International Film Festival kicks off in Evansville
Victory International Film Festival kicks off in Evansville
The University of Evansville does not consider race when reviewing applicants.
UE to offer new Health Professions Education program
Dispatch: Shots fired on N. Green River Rd.
Dispatch: Shots fired on N. Green River Rd.
International crime group making frequent stops in Evansville to target seniors
International crime group making frequent stops in Evansville to target seniors