Evansville Fire Dept. receives new bulletproof vests

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Fire Department officials now has new protective gear to help in an active shooter or high threat incidents.

EFD says, in total, there are 12 sets of body armor and 4 additional trauma bags stocked with the department.

EFD officials on all shifts were trained on how to use the new trauma supplies.

The vests, in addition to being bulletproof also have pouches to store medical supplies.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.