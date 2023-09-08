EPD: Man arrested on Fulton Ave. faces multiple drug and theft charges
Published: Sep. 8, 2023
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man at a gas station who had a warrant out for his arrest.
Authorities say Thomas Moffitt had a felony warrant on charges of burglary, theft, criminal mischief, and a parole violation.
Police say they found him at the Circle K gas station on Fulton Avenue Thursday.
Officials searched his backpack and found a syringe along with marijuana.
Moffitt was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.
