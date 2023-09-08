EPD: Man arrested on Fulton Ave. faces multiple drug and theft charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man at a gas station who had a warrant out for his arrest.

Authorities say Thomas Moffitt had a felony warrant on charges of burglary, theft, criminal mischief, and a parole violation.

Police say they found him at the Circle K gas station on Fulton Avenue Thursday.

Officials searched his backpack and found a syringe along with marijuana.

Moffitt was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.

