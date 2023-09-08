Birthday Club
Divers search Evansville lake as part of ongoing investigation

By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A dive team was out at Diamond Valley Lake Friday in Evansville.

That’s in the area of Diamond and Kratzville.

Police tell us it was a DNR dive team searching for evidenced related to an ongoing investigation.

We haven’t been told which investigation or if anything was found.

We’ll let you know if we hear any updates.

