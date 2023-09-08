Divers search Evansville lake as part of ongoing investigation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A dive team was out at Diamond Valley Lake Friday in Evansville.

That’s in the area of Diamond and Kratzville.

Police tell us it was a DNR dive team searching for evidenced related to an ongoing investigation.

We haven’t been told which investigation or if anything was found.

We’ll let you know if we hear any updates.

Search in Diamond Lake (WFIE)

Search in Diamond Lake (WFIE)

Search in Diamond Lake (WFIE)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.