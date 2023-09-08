‘Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza’ coming to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza is coming to Old National Events Plaza on October 14, 2023, to entertain Disney Junior’s most beloved super fans.

The immersive, interactive concert experience and costume show includes singing, dancing, 3D special effects, and acrobatics with cirque-level performances, including trampoline routines.

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com or the Plaza Box Office.

VIP packages are also available and include premium seating, an interactive pre-party, a collectible party pass, exclusive merchandise, character experiences and more.

