Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Arrest made in Crystal Rogers case, mom who disappeared more than 8 years ago

Crystal Rogers, a mother of five, went missing July 3, 2015, in Bardstown, Kentucky.
Crystal Rogers, a mother of five, went missing July 3, 2015, in Bardstown, Kentucky.(Nelson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Quenton Robertson and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) – An arrest has been made in the case of a woman who disappeared more than eight years ago in Kentucky.

Crystal Rogers, a mother of five, went missing July 3, 2015, in Bardstown. Her boyfriend Brooks Houck was the last person to see her.

Two days later, her vehicle was found abandoned on the side of a highway along with her keys, purse, and cell phone.

Rogers has never been seen since.

This week, court documents said 32-year-old Joseph Lawson is facing criminal conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Joseph Lawson, 32, is facing criminal conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with physical...
Joseph Lawson, 32, is facing criminal conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with physical evidence.(Nelson County Correctional Center)

While the documents do not mention Rogers by name, a family member and Lawson’s lawyer both confirmed the arrest is connected to the Rogers case.

It’s unclear if Rogers and Lawson had any prior connection.

Lawson appeared in court on Thursday and pleaded not guilty. His bond was set at $500,000, and his next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 26.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch: Shots fired on N. Green River Rd.
Police searching for suspect after 2 people hurt in road rage shooting on Green River Rd.
38-year-old Nathen Browning
Evansville man arrested following string of burglaries in Newburgh
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
WCSO: Man dies in overnight crash on Old Plank Rd.
HFD: Gas leak near Circle K on Hwy. 41
HFD: Sign installation causes gas leak near Circle K on Hwy. 41

Latest News

TRAFFIC ALERT: Overnight lane closures planned for KY 351, US 41 overpass
TRAFFIC ALERT: Overnight lane closures planned for KY 351, US 41 overpass
Road closures expected over the weekend in Madisonville due to several events
Road closures expected over the weekend in Madisonville due to several events
Evansville Fire Dept. receives new bulletproof vests
Evansville Fire Dept. receives new bulletproof vests
Mt. Vernon River Days kicks off Friday
Mt. Vernon River Days event kicks off Friday
Harris Wolobah, with the basketball in his hands, takes part in game in the Blueprint...
Teen’s death leads to outpouring of concern over spicy chip challenge as sales are halted