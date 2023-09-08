Birthday Club
After one year off, Owensboro Air Show returning to riverfront

After one year off, Owensboro Air Show returning to riverfront
By Monica Watkins and Haley Kerby
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The annual Owensboro Air Show will officially be back starting next week.

After taking a year off last year, city officials say they are excited to bring back the show.

This year, the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will be taking the skies to bring an action packed air show for the community.

The festivities start on Friday, September 15 with a plane display at the Owensboro Regional Airport.

On Saturday and Sunday the real fun begins with air shows taking place in Downtown Owensboro along the riverfront.

City officials say thousands are expected to attend.

Due to the air show happening above the river, the Glover Cary “blue” bridge will be closed during some periods of time that weekend.

Drivers will want to plan ahead as the longest closure will be on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

You can find all of the information for show schedules, other performers and road closures here.

