2nd council member chosen in Sturgis

(WFIE)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
STURGIS, Ky. (WFIE) - There’s an update on the new council being formed in Sturgis.

Officials say Dennis Odom was appointed to the city council.

Odom is the second member to join the council since all previous members resigned last month.

The mayor also left his post.

As we’ve reported this all happened days after leaders announced the city is facing bankruptcy.

Before the council members resigned, they appointed Billy Adams a council member.

Adams then chose Odom. The two will choice the third and so on, until there are six members.

A temporary mayor will then be appointed.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

