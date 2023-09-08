Birthday Club
2 arrested in Warrick Co. after car theft from Owensboro dealership

MacKenzie Edmonds and Andrew Wheatley
MacKenzie Edmonds and Andrew Wheatley(Warrick County Sheriff's Office)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Kentucky couple found in Warrick County is accused of car theft.

Deputies say they stopped to help Andrew Wheatley and Mackenzie Edmonds push their car out of the road at Epworth and Lincoln Wednesday.

A short time later, they say another call came in about the two acting suspicious.

Officials say they were found at the Fast Break gas station on Grimm Road.

Deputies say their car had been stolen from an Owensboro dealership and they both had warrants out for their arrest.

Wheatley and Edmonds, both from Owensboro, are facing several charges.

