WCSO: Man dies in overnight crash on Old Plank Rd.

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Warrick County Sheriff’s Office officials are investigating a fatal crash that occurred early Thursday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a call at 12:04 a.m. reporting that a family member had been on the phone with the driver of a vehicle when they heard a crash and the call ended abruptly.

Deputies searched the potential route the driver would take and found the crash at the 1000 block of Old Plank Road in Warrick County at 12:15 a.m.

Officials say the driver, later identified as 25-year-old John Benton of Chandler, was found unconscious and life saving measures were performed. Benton was pronounced dead on scene.

According to a press release, high speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash.

The Warrick County Coroner’s Office is continuing to investigate, and an autopsy is pending.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

