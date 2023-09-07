Water to be shut off in Hawesville, city officials say

HAWESVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - City officials in Hawesville say residents should be aware they will be without water for a few hours Thursday.

The city says that will begin at 11 a.m.

Everyone between the high school and the town on highway 60 will be without water.

All factories and homes in that area will also be without water.

They city says that both the Hancock County middle and high schools will not be effected.

At this time, the city has not shared why the water will be shut off, but say it’s expected to last about four to five hours.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.