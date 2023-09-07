Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Vote for our Week Three Player of the Week

POW
By Max Parker
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Here are our week 3 player of the week nominees!

Option 1 - The entire Memorial defense, they had 6 interceptions and 9 tackles for loss, in Friday’s 56-0 win.

Option 2 - Owensboro Catholic quarterback, Brady Atwell, who had 20 completions for 276 yards, 35 yards rushing, and 6 total TD’s.

Option 3 - Owensboro tailback Deion Winstead, who had 133 yards rushing, 1 catch for 17 yards, and 3 TD’s.

Option 4 - Castle RB, Max McCool, who piled up 209 yards on the ground, 68 receiving yards, and 4 total touchdowns.

To vote for the week 3 Touchdown Live Player of the Week, download the 14 sports app, click on player of the week in the drop down menu on the left, and vote as many times as you want. Voting is open now, through Thursday afternoon. You can also vote at https://www.14news.com/page/player-of-the-week/.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VCSO: 1 dead, 2 seriously injured after crash on I-69
Name released of woman killed in I-69 crash
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
West Side Nut Club releases 2023 Fall Festival Munchie Map
West Side Nut Club releases 2023 Fall Festival Munchie Map
Wanted fugitive caught in Ferdinand
Ferdinand fugitive captured by law enforcement officials
Puppies found in suspect's car after chase
‘The most exciting thing that’s happened in this town in the past 100 years’: Fugitive leads police on chase, abandons puppies in wrecked SUV

Latest News

Pike Central Check
Checking in on the Pike Central Football Team
POW
POW
Pike Central Check
Pike Central Check
Boonville vs Tecumseh Volleyball Highlights
H.S. Volleyball Highlights: Boonville vs. Tecumseh