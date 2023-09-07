Vote for our Week Three Player of the Week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Here are our week 3 player of the week nominees!

Option 1 - The entire Memorial defense, they had 6 interceptions and 9 tackles for loss, in Friday’s 56-0 win.

Option 2 - Owensboro Catholic quarterback, Brady Atwell, who had 20 completions for 276 yards, 35 yards rushing, and 6 total TD’s.

Option 3 - Owensboro tailback Deion Winstead, who had 133 yards rushing, 1 catch for 17 yards, and 3 TD’s.

Option 4 - Castle RB, Max McCool, who piled up 209 yards on the ground, 68 receiving yards, and 4 total touchdowns.

To vote for the week 3 Touchdown Live Player of the Week, download the 14 sports app, click on player of the week in the drop down menu on the left, and vote as many times as you want. Voting is open now, through Thursday afternoon. You can also vote at https://www.14news.com/page/player-of-the-week/.

