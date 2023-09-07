Birthday Club
USI Men’s Golf Announces New Head Coach

USI MGOLF
By Max Parker
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, the University of Southern Indiana announced the hiring of Ryan Chandler as the new head coach of USI Men’s golf.

Chandler spent five years at the helm of Union University’s men’s and women’s golf programs before coming to USI. We got a chance to speak with Coach Chandler for the first time along with some players.

“Last year, these guys, in the first year at division one made match play in the OVC and finished third so we want to continue to build on that,” said Coach Chandler. “They have a great team culture right now, they are really holding each other accountable.”

“He’s a great dude,” said Senior Tanner Walton. “He’s very excited to be here. He’s got a lot of drive. I think he’s a great fit for our program.”

The team kicks off their season this weekend in Muncie at the Ball State invitational.

