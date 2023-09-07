Unbreakable bond: Dispatcher and family form friendship after roadside baby delivery

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A 911 operator has found new friendship with a couple she helped talk through a roadside baby delivery last month.

It’s been 20 years in Spencer County since a lucky caller dialed 911 for help to deliver a baby. Lara Hancock just happened to be the one on the other end of the call.

Spencer Co. officials presented Lara with The Stork Award for her help delivering baby Brynlynn on August 27.

Christina and Zachary Pruitt were trying to get to an Evansville hospital.

“I’m new to the area so I thought Reo was Evansville, definitely not,” said Zachary.

Lara was prepared from the moment she answered the call.

“I heard a woman screaming in the background in pain,” said Hancock. “Then dad takes over and says his wife is in labor.”

Moments later, Brynlynn was born, and ever since the Pruitt’s lives were forever changed.

“It feels like it’s been a few weeks, but it’s only been what, 9 days?” said Christina.

The Pruitt family was not only gifted with a beautiful baby girl, but a friendship was also birthed from the side of the road.

“She actually called the hospital. Lara said she spent all day thinking about that,” said Zachary. “She said I was wondering if it’s ok if I come visit. I want to be a part of your life from here on out.

“They call me Aunt Lara,” said Hancock.

A title well deserved.

“Lara is wonderful. Definitely a God send in our lives,” said Christina. “We were extremely grateful she was the one on the other end of the phone. This whole situation has been surreal. You always have that thing, oh my gosh I don’t want to have the baby in the car. Did that really happen to me did I go through that? The delivery was phenomenal, it couldn’t have been any better honestly.

“Definitely an unbreakable bond,” said Zachary. “Somebody goes through something like that with you. I was the one on the phone with her but they are the ones that are best friends now.”

“We talk every day, multiple times a day,” said Hancock.

The Pruitt family is already planning ahead for future deliveries.

“We have decided we are doing a home birth next time,” said Christina. “I’ve already invited Lara to be part of that.

“So, she’s going to be with us on the next one,” said Zachary.

Lara and the Pruitt family are planning to get together this weekend and are excited about continuing to celebrate little Brynlynn’s remarkable story of how she entered the world.

