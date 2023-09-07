Birthday Club
Thursday Sunrise Headlines

9/7 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:02 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Right now, health officials are urging you to schedule your vaccines.

This comes after a nationwide increase in cases of COVID, Flu and RSV.

Our 14 News reporter Haley Kerby will join us live with the latest data.

New on sunrise out of Warrick County, officials with the sheriff’s office say a narcotics investigation ended with three people in jail.

New information this morning, the man who was on the run from Dubois County authorities for nearly 24 hours has finally been caught.

The NFL season is kicking off Thursday night!

The super bowl champion Chiefs are taking on the Detroit Lions right here on NBC.

We’ll give you a look at the pre-game excitement.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

