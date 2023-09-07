Thief targeting small business owners found guilty in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Court officials say Richard Bogacki was found guilty of three counts of theft during a jury trial in Evansville.

According to a press release, in February of 2019, local business owners hired Bogacki as their operations manager.

Officials say Bogacki was fired when business owners noticed several financial discrepancies in the company.

Among other issues before Bogacki was terminated, authorities say he registered an LLC with a similar name and had a customer write a check to that new LLC, not the original business.

Back in 2013, Bogacki was accused of taking more than $109,000 from clients as the Executive Director of Paragon Financial Services in Evansville.

Bogacki will be sentenced on October 5 and could face up to 7 years.

