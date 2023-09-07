Pleasant end to the week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After the passage of a cold front last night, today has been mostly cloudy and noticeably cooler with high temperatures only reaching the mid 70s in most locations this afternoon.

We may see a few breaks in the clouds, but our skies will stay partly cloudy through much of the overnight hours and into Friday. Temperatures will fall back into the low 60s overnight before climbing back into the upper 70s Friday afternoon.

Our temperatures will fall back out of the 70s Friday evening under clearing skies, so we have great weather on tap for the local football games! Our temperatures will eventually bottom out in the upper 50s to low 60s by early Saturday morning.

Although we will see a few clouds on Saturday, I think the day will be mainly sunny. Our high temperatures will remain comfortable, topping out in the upper 70s.

Sunday will be sunny and just a couple of degrees warmer with high temperatures in the low 80s.

Monday will probably be the warmest day out of the next seven with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 80s, which is right on par with average for this time of year, but we will see increasing clouds throughout the day as a cold front approaches our region from the northwest.

That cold front will bring us mostly cloudy skies and a few showers as it passes through the Tri-State on Tuesday. Behind that cold front, our high temperatures will drop back into the mid to upper 70s through the middle of next week.

