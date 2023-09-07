Old newspapers found in Henderson antique shop gives glimpse into the past

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson antique shop is holding on to pieces of local history.

Corkscrew Curiosities on Main Street recently came across boxes of old local newspapers, capturing major national and local events from the past 100 years.

Inside the boxes, owners Jasmine Elzy and Kyla Ford found papers detailing Henderson’s 150th birthday, earthquakes and even blizzards in the Tri-State.

There were also copies of Evansville and Henderson newspapers documenting national history, moments like the moon landing, Nixon resigning and more.

“We’ve had them in storage for a while,” said Elzy. “I finally dug them out this morning to really look through them and see what was in here, and found all of these treasures.”

Elzy says reading through the newspapers is like looking through a time capsule. Those are on sale at Corkscrew curiosities.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.