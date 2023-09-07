McLean County under boil advisory due to water main break

MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials say parts of McLean County are under a boil advisory.

According to Sacramento Water Works, that advisory is due to a water main break.

Officials say the break is effecting about 815 customers.

The advisory is expected to last for several days.

Crews are currently working on repairs.

We will update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.