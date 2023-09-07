Birthday Club
McLean County under boil advisory due to water main break
By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials say parts of McLean County are under a boil advisory.

According to Sacramento Water Works, that advisory is due to a water main break.

Officials say the break is effecting about 815 customers.

The advisory is expected to last for several days.

Crews are currently working on repairs.

We will update this story as it develops.

