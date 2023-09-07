Man guilty of assaulting Circle K cashier sentenced to 10 years in prison

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The man accused of assaulting a Circle K cashier with a wrench has been sentenced.

Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Diana Moers sentenced James Payne to 10 years in prison.

In May of 2022, authorities say Payne hit a cashier multiple times with a large wrench. The cashier said this happened after Payne asked him “where the knives were at,” and the cashier was unable to answer the question.

Payne was found guilty of two different charges of battery back in January. He will serve his sentence at the Indiana Department of Corrections.

