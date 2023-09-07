Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Man guilty of assaulting Circle K cashier sentenced to 10 years in prison

Man guilty of assaulting Circle K cashier sentenced to 10 years in prison
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The man accused of assaulting a Circle K cashier with a wrench has been sentenced.

Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Diana Moers sentenced James Payne to 10 years in prison.

In May of 2022, authorities say Payne hit a cashier multiple times with a large wrench. The cashier said this happened after Payne asked him “where the knives were at,” and the cashier was unable to answer the question.

Payne was found guilty of two different charges of battery back in January. He will serve his sentence at the Indiana Department of Corrections.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VCSO: 1 dead, 2 seriously injured after crash on I-69
Name released of woman killed in I-69 crash
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
West Side Nut Club releases 2023 Fall Festival Munchie Map
West Side Nut Club releases 2023 Fall Festival Munchie Map
Wanted fugitive caught in Ferdinand
Ferdinand fugitive captured by law enforcement officials
Puppies found in suspect's car after chase
‘The most exciting thing that’s happened in this town in the past 100 years’: Fugitive leads police on chase, abandons puppies in wrecked SUV

Latest News

Unbreakable bond: Dispatcher and family form friendship after roadside baby delivery
Unbreakable bond: Dispatcher and family form friendship after roadside baby delivery
Thief targeting small business owners found guilty in Evansville
Thief targeting small business owners found guilty in Evansville
St. Vincent makes $100,000 donation to EVSC program
St. Vincent makes $100,000 donation to EVSC program
Building Commissioner offers tips to avoid being scammed by contractors
Building Commissioner offers tips to avoid being scammed by contractors