Law enforcement roundtable held to discuss illegal drug trafficking

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Congressman Brett Guthrie spoke with law enforcement on illicit drug trafficking and overdose in the commonwealth.

Several law enforcement leaders from different departments were there. They not only talked to the congressman, but each other about problems they face everyday.

Some of those struggles included included the amount of drugs on the street, determining appropriate sentencing for crimes and rehab versus jail time.

”We are trying to get people more into rehab, instead of everybody going to jail,” said Congressman Brett Guthrie. “But then you hear people say well if we don’t have the leverage of jail, it’s hard to get people to want to go to rehab. Or give up who their upstream source is. So that’s the people we really want in jail. And so those are the kind of things we hear from these folks.”

Daviess County Sheriff Brad Youngman says this meeting was helpful because it helps law enforcement be proactive instead of reactive.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

