International crime group making frequent stops in Evansville to target seniors

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Members of the South American Theft Group (SATG) have been stopping in town to commit crimes about once a month for the last two years, according to the Evansville Police Department.

[Previous Story: Police: Member of South American Theft Gang arrested in Evansville]

Detective Nathan VanCleave said he has been tracking the group’s movements during this time and that most members come from Peru or Chile.

VanCleave says SATG works in groups of three or four people, usually traveling in a large, rented SUV. He said the crew’s behavior almost always follows the same pattern.

“They come into town,” said VanCleave. “They’re usually here for about two or three hours. They’ll go to a commercial district, perform the theft of a credit card.”

VanCleave said the group’s next move is to go to a Sam’s Club or Walmart and buy up thousands of dollars of gift cards on the stolen credit cards. However, he said SATG regularly targets elderly women when stealing credit cards.

Back in May, according to an affidavit, SATG members stole an 87-year-old woman’s credit card at Meijer.

“They’ll either break into a parked vehicle at a park, or they’ll target an older woman while she’s shopping and either distract her and then steal the purse,” VanCleave said.

Although EPD has been tracking the group for years, VanCleave said they were only able to make their first arrests due to a lucky break back in February.

“It was an answer to God’s prayer that I was just there at the right time doing extra patrol,” VanCleave explained.

According to VanCleave, one reason it’s so hard to track members of SATG is lack of awareness among the greater law enforcement community.

“There are so many cities and so many agencies that are dealing with this problem and don’t realize it’s the South American Theft Group,” VanCleave said.

VanCleave said the key is recognizing the group’s pattern and working with other police departments. Less than a month ago, police in Champagne, Ill. arrested group members suspected of stealing another Evansville woman’s wallet using flock camera data EPD shared with them.

“I was able to contact Champagne, Ill., where I saw the vehicle was there only 20 minutes prior,” VanCleave said. “They went to Sam’s Club and found them there in the process and were able to arrest them.”

Detective Vancleave says some of the stores like Walmart and Sam’s club need to take responsibility. He says a lot of the problem could go away if they didn’t allow large gift cards purchases on credit at self checkout areas.

