HFD: Gas leak near Circle K on Hwy. 41
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Henderson Fire Department officials say they are on the scene of a gas leak where a natural gas line has been struck near the Circle K store.

Fire officials say they could smell the natural gas from the street upon arrival at the Circle K on Highway 41 North.

HFD officials say a sign was being installed but someone dug in the wrong sport and hit the gas line.

Officials say HFD is getting the power company to cut electricity off and they’re shutting down the gas station.

According to fire officials, some homes in the area will be without power and are not sure how long it will be until power is restored.

Officials urge the public to avoid the area while they work to clear the scene as quickly and safely as possible.

We will update you as this story develops.

