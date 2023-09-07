Health officials urging vaccines to prevent ‘Triple-demic’ nationwide

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Health officials are urging you to schedule your vaccines early this year.

This comes after increases in cases of COVID, Flu, and RSV nationwide.

Doctors say getting your vaccines will help prevent you and your family from getting sick.

According to the CDC, only 28 percent of adults are up to date on their Covid vaccinations.

Meanwhile, only seven percent of children are up to date.

To find where you can receive a COVID or flu vaccine you can visit the CDC website here.

For RSV, officials say nearly two out of 100 children may need to be hospitalized for this illness.

Thankfully, there are two new antibody options for your children to help prevent this.

Officials say to receive RSV antibody products, schedule an appointment with your pediatrician to talk about the best option available for your child.

As for the flu, last year less than 50 percent of adults got a vaccine, but the rate of all people hospitalized was over 60 per 100,000.

That’s why doctors are urging everyone, regardless of age, to get vaccinated or treatment this fall.

Our 14 News reporter Haley Kerby is catching up with doctors at Deaconess Hospital to learn more on the situation.

She will be bringing updates on this story throughout the day.

