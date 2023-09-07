Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Habitat for Humanity volunteers unite in service to honor 9/11 Day in Henderson

Habitat for Humanity volunteers unite in service to honor 9/11 Day in Henderson
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - On Friday, volunteers with Habitat for Humanity are remembering 22 years since the September 11 terriorist attack.

Local veterans and other volunteers will work together to clean gutters, change smoke detector batteries, and replace light bulbs.

Following that project, Habitat for Humanity of Henderson will host a meal for veterans to tell their stories from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Audubon Kids Zone on Powell Street in Henderson.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Wanted fugitive caught in Ferdinand
Ferdinand fugitive captured by law enforcement officials
Affidavit: Man caught transporting over 70k fentanyl pills in Evansville
Affidavit: Man caught transporting over 70k fentanyl pills in Evansville
Theft suspects
Have you seen them? Daviess deputies hoping to ID theft suspects
Huzzah! Medieval Fair bringing chivalry back to Evansville

Latest News

Old newspapers found in Henderson antique shop gives glimpse into the past
Old newspapers found in Henderson antique shop gives glimpse into the past
Law enforcement roundtable held to discuss illegal drug trafficking
Law enforcement roundtable held to discuss illegal drug trafficking
Evansville native returns home after escaping Lahaina fire
Evansville native returns home after escaping Lahaina fire
Indiana Dept. of Health to change WIC program beginning in October
Indiana Dept. of Health to change WIC program beginning in October