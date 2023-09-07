Habitat for Humanity volunteers unite in service to honor 9/11 Day in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - On Friday, volunteers with Habitat for Humanity are remembering 22 years since the September 11 terriorist attack.

Local veterans and other volunteers will work together to clean gutters, change smoke detector batteries, and replace light bulbs.

Following that project, Habitat for Humanity of Henderson will host a meal for veterans to tell their stories from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Audubon Kids Zone on Powell Street in Henderson.

