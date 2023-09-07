Evansville native returns home after escaping Lahaina fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A local church member and Evansville native is back home after helping and escaping from the devasting Lahaina fire in Maui.

The Lahaina fire was just one of four that started in Maui, Hawaii on Aug. 8.

According to the State of Hawaii, on Tuesday, almost a month later, the Lahaina fire was finally considered 100 percent contained.

The fire burned around 2200 acres and according to the American Red Cross, left almost 400 people unaccounted for and killed over 100.

Not only is that now a day Maui residents will forever remember, but it’s a day Jaxson Maun will never forget either.

“We literally just heard nothing but sirens all day,” Maun said recalling the day the fires started on the island.

He says he was on a church service trip in Lahaina when the disaster struck.

“At first I thought it was dust because the color was different, all yellowish in a way,” Maun said.

Maun says they didn’t realize it was a big deal until they left the city to run to Walmart.

“That’s when we got the call saying we can not go back into Lahaina due to the fires,” Maun said.

Maun and his group were evacuated to Honolulu.

However, only a few days later, Maun says he hopped on a flight to head right back to Lahaina.

“I’m not going to lie to you, when I went back into Lahaina and saw everything, it looked like a whole war zone had happened,” he said.

Maun went back to help people who had lost everything. He says he delivered families free cars, shelter, and passed out food.

Seeing everything Maun saw, he says there is still hope for the island.

“It was a pretty sad sight and I was pretty affected by it but I feel like we can also grow too and we can always rebuild,” Maun said.

As of Wednesday Maui County Officials say they’re still working to contain two of the fires, Kula and Olinda.

