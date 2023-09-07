Birthday Club
Evansville man arrested following string of burglaries in Newburgh

38-year-old Nathen Browning
38-year-old Nathen Browning(Warrick County Sheriff's Office)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing charges after detectives say they found evidence that linked him to a string of burglaries.

The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation began after multiple reports of burglaries from new homes under construction in Newburgh.

During the investigation, detectives say evidence led them to execute a search warrant in Evansville on Tuesday.

Deputies say they found 38-year-old Nathen Browning at the home with the stolen items.

They say they were able to make the arrest with the help of the Evansville Police Department.

Officials say Browning was also found with meth and paraphernalia during the arrest.

He is facing multiple charges including possession.

