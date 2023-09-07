Evansville man arrested following string of burglaries in Newburgh

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing charges after detectives say they found evidence that linked him to a string of burglaries.

The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation began after multiple reports of burglaries from new homes under construction in Newburgh.

During the investigation, detectives say evidence led them to execute a search warrant in Evansville on Tuesday.

Deputies say they found 38-year-old Nathen Browning at the home with the stolen items.

They say they were able to make the arrest with the help of the Evansville Police Department.

Officials say Browning was also found with meth and paraphernalia during the arrest.

He is facing multiple charges including possession.

38-year-old Nathen Browning (Warrick County Sheriff's Office)

