Drug investigation ends with 3 arrested in Warrick County

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office says a drug investigation has ended with three people behind bars.

Deputies say it started when they arrested Jordan Willis outside his home for an outstanding felony warrant.

They say this resulted with them getting a search warrant.

According to a social media post, once officers got inside, they found and arrested Rocky Evans and Warren Fox.

Deputies also say they found nearly 40 grams of suspected meth, and just over 13 grams of suspected fentanyl.

Fox is charged with visiting a common nuisance.

Willis and Evans are facing drug related charges.

