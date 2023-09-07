Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Drug investigation ends with 3 arrested in Warrick County

Drug investigation ends with 3 arrested in Warrick County
By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office says a drug investigation has ended with three people behind bars.

Deputies say it started when they arrested Jordan Willis outside his home for an outstanding felony warrant.

They say this resulted with them getting a search warrant.

According to a social media post, once officers got inside, they found and arrested Rocky Evans and Warren Fox.

Deputies also say they found nearly 40 grams of suspected meth, and just over 13 grams of suspected fentanyl.

Fox is charged with visiting a common nuisance.

Willis and Evans are facing drug related charges.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Wanted fugitive caught in Ferdinand
Ferdinand fugitive captured by law enforcement officials
Affidavit: Man caught transporting over 70k fentanyl pills in Evansville
Affidavit: Man caught transporting over 70k fentanyl pills in Evansville
Theft suspects
Have you seen them? Daviess deputies hoping to ID theft suspects
Huzzah! Medieval Fair bringing chivalry back to Evansville

Latest News

‘They’re playing on your insecurities’ : KWC combats vaping epidemic
‘They’re playing on your insecurities’ : KWC combats vaping epidemic
9/7 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Building Commissioner offers tips to avoid being scammed by contractors
Building Commissioner offers tips to avoid being scammed by contractors
9/7 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
9/7 Thursday Sunrise Headlines