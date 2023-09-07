Birthday Club
Checking in on the Pike Central Football Team

Pike Central Check
By Max Parker
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Pike Central Chargers are heading into week 4 with a 1-2 record, and continue to settle in this year under new head coach JJ Howald.

“We just keep chopping at it. That’s what we talk about, we say keep chopping and good things are going to come to us,” said Coach Howald.

A major contributor for the Chargers, Quarterback Matthew Meadows, was already familiar with his new head coach when the season began.

“I’ve been used to JJ,” said Meadows. “He’s been my QB coach for the last couple of seasons. He is why I am the way I am, why I’ve improved. I’ve learned everything from him.”

And Coach Howald is pleased with the growth from his signal caller.

“He’s an impressive kid,” said Coach Howald. “Three year starter for us, he started as a freshman. This year, he’s really coming into his own. He’s making checks at the line. We switched offenses, so I’m putting a lot onto him. That kid can be as good as he wants to be, and he’s making strides this season.”

Meadows has been impressive so far, but Coach Howald knows as a team, the Chargers still have plenty they need to do. Atop that list?

“Worry about us,” said Coach Howald. “Last week, I think we were in the red zone four or five times, we came home with six points. We just kept shooting ourselves in the foot. We’ve really preached that the last couple of weeks, worry about us. Take care of us at practice, during the day, everywhere really. Just worry about us and good things will come on Friday nights.”

Meadows was on the same page, detailing some of his keys for improvement.

“We need to execute things a bit better,” said Meadows. “Our run game needs to be a little bit sharper blocking-wise. My passes, I need to work on my mechanics, hit people in the right spots, the right time. I think we will be fine.”

Up next for the Pike Central Chargers in week 4, a matchup at Southridge this Friday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

