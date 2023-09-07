Charges filed against woman involved in deadly crash on I-69

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Court records show Mariah Kammerer is facing at least seven charges, including reckless homicide and causing death while operating a vehicle intoxicated as a result of a deadly crash.

Deputies say Kammerer slammed into the back of car stopped on the side of the interstate near the State Road 57 exit Monday night.

Authorities say Kammerer was speeding, and a blood alcohol test showed she was more than two and a half times the legal limit.

Officials say 54-year-old Christina Rogers, a passenger in the car hit, was killed.

29-year-old Mariah Kammerer (Vanderburgh County Jail)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.