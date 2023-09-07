Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Charges filed against woman involved in deadly crash on I-69

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Court records show Mariah Kammerer is facing at least seven charges, including reckless homicide and causing death while operating a vehicle intoxicated as a result of a deadly crash.

Deputies say Kammerer slammed into the back of car stopped on the side of the interstate near the State Road 57 exit Monday night.

Authorities say Kammerer was speeding, and a blood alcohol test showed she was more than two and a half times the legal limit.

Officials say 54-year-old Christina Rogers, a passenger in the car hit, was killed.

29-year-old Mariah Kammerer
29-year-old Mariah Kammerer(Vanderburgh County Jail)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Wanted fugitive caught in Ferdinand
Ferdinand fugitive captured by law enforcement officials
Affidavit: Man caught transporting over 70k fentanyl pills in Evansville
Affidavit: Man caught transporting over 70k fentanyl pills in Evansville
Theft suspects
Have you seen them? Daviess deputies hoping to ID theft suspects
Huzzah! Medieval Fair bringing chivalry back to Evansville

Latest News

WIC (Women Infants and Children)
Indiana Dept. of Health to change WIC program beginning in October
WCSO: Man dies in overnight crash on Old Plank Rd.
McLean County under boil advisory due to water main break
McLean County under boil advisory due to water main break
38-year-old Nathen Browning
Evansville man arrested following string of burglaries in Newburgh