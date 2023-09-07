Autumn Weather Returns

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In the wake of a refreshing cold front, partly sunny and less humid as high temps descend into the upper 70s. This afternoon, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of light rain. Tonight, partly cloudy skies as lows dip into the lower 60s.

Friday, partly sunny and comfortable as high temperatures remain below normal in the upper 70s. Friday afternoon, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Friday night, partly cloudy and cool as lows dip into the upper 50s.

Saturday, mostly sunny and pleasant as high temps remain below normal in the upper 70s to 80-degrees.

