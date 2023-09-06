Birthday Club
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

9/6 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:05 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Right now in Dubois County the search for a fugitive continues.

Officials are looking for a man they say stole a car out of eastern Kentucky and ran from police.

We have the latest details coming in.

We now know the name of the woman who was killed in Monday’s crash on Interstate 69.

Police say the person charged in the crash is now behind bars after she was driving more 2.5 times the legal limit.

After almost a month, that massive fire in Maui is finally 100-percent contained.

According to the FBI, 385 people are still unaccounted for.

As vaping continues to rise in popularity especially with young people- one Tri-State college is hoping to educate their students on the dangers of vaping.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

