Veterinarian shortage plaguing the Tri-State and could affect your pets

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A veterinarian shortage is plaguing the nation and the Tri-State is no exception.

Local shelters are filling up with animals with no relief in sight.

The Vanderburgh Humane Society says the problem stems from a shortage of veterinarians and it’s causing a ripple of problems.

“There is so much demand and not enough help,” VHS Director of Advancement Amanda Coburn said.

Coburn said the shelter only has one full-time vet and one part-time vet, which makes it hard to keep up with all of the animals’ needs.

“We do our best not to overwork everyone because there’s no end in sight,” Coburn said.

The veterinarian shortage isn’t just overworking professionals.

If your dog isn’t spayed or neutered you could be waiting until February to get in, and that has its own domino effect of problems.

“If a dog gets pregnant any time soon, the dog is already going to have the entire litter of puppies before it can even get into our clinic,” Coburn said.

This means unwanted litters which leads to more animals in shelters.

VHS officials say it’s part of the reason why Tri-State animal shelters are at capacity.

One of the worst problems about the shortage though, Coburn says it’s hard to see how the problem will stop.

“It is so competitive that larger practices that can pay a whole lot more than non-profits are gobbling up all of the available veterinarians before the little guys even have a chance to potentially hire them,” said Coburn.

Coburn says there is a solution to this problem. She says it starts by changing an Indiana state law that requires vets, rather than a vet tech, to do small things for animals like prescribing medicine or administering rabies shots.

“That is so crazy. Offloading some of those easier duties that can be passed down to other job roles with some training would be a big help,” Coburn said.

Coburn said even you could play a part in helping. If your kid says they want to be a vet, help them find a way to make it happen.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.