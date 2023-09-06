Birthday Club
St. Vincent makes $100,000 donation to EVSC program

By Jordan Yaney
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ascension St. Vincent of Evansville is investing in the next generation of health care workers.

The hospital donated $100,000 to the EVSC’s Career and Technical Center Wednesday afternoon.

“In health science education, [we have] probably one of the best programs around for students who are interested in going into health care,” said educator Gwen Barnett. “It gives them a foot in the door, gives them a head start in whatever career goal they would like to do.”

That head start, getting a boost with the donation. The hope is these students will get the best education, then return to work in the Tri-State.

“In health care, there’s a lot of demand,” said Ascension St. Vincent Evansville President Alex Chang. “There are work shortages, just like every industry. We know that we have to help grow and nurture the young people to take care of us when we get older.”

One of the students benefiting from the donation is senior Nicole Fortune. She hopes to get a job in Vanderburgh or Warrick County after she finishes school.

“I just can’t wait to see all the stuff that not only we get to do, but what we get to put back into our community. At tech school, especially in this program, it’s one of our main things to help our community,” Fortune said.

The funds will go to junior and senior students in the health science program. Many of those students were in attendance for Wednesday’s check presentation.

