Sports betting in Kentucky is just a day away

By WFIE Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - In less than 24 hours, sports betting will be legal in the state of Kentucky.

Governor Andy Beshear will be placing the state’s first sports wager tomorrow at Churchill downs Race & Sports Book in Louisville.

Here locally, people can place bets at Ellis Park in Henderson.

Football, basketball and baseball are just some of the sports people will be able to bet on.

Online sports betting in Kentucky will begin on September 28.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

