Sgt. Glenn Police Week fundraiser raising money for important Tell City PD trip

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - The Tell City Police Department is inviting the public out to their Sgt. Glenn Police Week fundraising event, which officers are calling “Back the Blue BBQ”.

The fundraiser, which is being held October 14, will help support the police department’s travel expenses to Washington D.C. next year for National Police Week.

Officers say Sgt. Heather Glenn’s name will be added to the National Law Enforcement Memorial in May.

Sgt. Glenn was tragically killed in the line-of-duty earlier this year.

We’re told the event is $25 per person and includes pulled pork, corn, creek fries and dessert.

There will also be a silent auction, raffle and cow pie bingo.

Back the Blue BBQ is being held at the Perry County 4-H Grounds. To buy your tickets, click here.

