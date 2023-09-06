Birthday Club
Semi crash under investigation in Ohio County

Semi accident
Semi accident(Ohio County Sheriff's Office)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews are currently on scene of an accident involving a semi-truck in Ohio County.

Officials shared information shortly before 1:30 p.m., saying that it happened on ST RT 62 West near McHenry.

The sheriff’s office estimates the road will be shut down for two hours.

Deputies say a detour had been set up to help drivers in the area.

