Semi crash under investigation in Ohio County
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews are currently on scene of an accident involving a semi-truck in Ohio County.
Officials shared information shortly before 1:30 p.m., saying that it happened on ST RT 62 West near McHenry.
The sheriff’s office estimates the road will be shut down for two hours.
Deputies say a detour had been set up to help drivers in the area.
