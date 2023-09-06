Birthday Club
Scattered Thunderstorms

Thursday: Autumn Like Weather
5/18 14 First Alert Sunrise
By Byron Douglas
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 3:19 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Becoming partly sunny with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms through early afternoon. There is a marginal risk of a few severe thunderstorms. The primary storm threats are damaging winds and lightning. Tonight, clearing skies as lows drop into the mid-60s.

Thursday, in the wake of the front, breezy and cooler as high temps descend to 80-degrees under mostly sunny skies. Thursday night, mostly clear as lows dip into the lower 60s.

Friday, mostly sunny and comfortable as high temperatures remain below normal in the upper 70s to 80-degrees.

