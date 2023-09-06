Birthday Club
Renovations underway to historic Dubois Co. building
By Josh Lucca
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Renovations to Zoar Public School are moving along in Dubois County.

The historic building was established in 1897.

Officials say, until the 1920′s, the school served the German American community by helping to teach the German children English.

Crews are using local materials to restore the outside and install heating and cooling.

Officials say this first stage will take about two to three months before they will move inside.

“Something had to be done to preserve the school,” said School House Restoration Project Committee Member, Lee Bilderback. “So we contacted Indiana Landmarks Foundation. They came and made a site survey and they were amazed that this school, built in 1897 still looks like it was built in 1897.”

Bilderback hopes to have the building rededicated by next year, then eventually have it added to the National Registry of Historic Sites.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

