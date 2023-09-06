Birthday Club
Perry Co. Habitat for Humanity hosting kickoff celebration for new home build

Perry Co. Habitat for Humanity hosting kickoff celebration for new home build
Perry Co. Habitat for Humanity hosting kickoff celebration for new home build(MGN Online / Habitat for Humanity)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Habitat for Humanity in Perry County is holding a kickoff celebration to commence a new home build.

The kickoff is happening at Perry Central High School’s new Commodore Construction program.

According to a release, they will be building the home inside of their new shop.

After that, they will then take and install the home on a foundation on the building site in Tell City.

The celebration is set to begin at 10 a.m.

