Perry Co. Habitat for Humanity hosting kickoff celebration for new home build
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Habitat for Humanity in Perry County is holding a kickoff celebration to commence a new home build.
The kickoff is happening at Perry Central High School’s new Commodore Construction program.
According to a release, they will be building the home inside of their new shop.
After that, they will then take and install the home on a foundation on the building site in Tell City.
The celebration is set to begin at 10 a.m.
