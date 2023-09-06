Perry Co. Habitat for Humanity hosting kickoff celebration for new home build

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Habitat for Humanity in Perry County is holding a kickoff celebration to commence a new home build.

The kickoff is happening at Perry Central High School’s new Commodore Construction program.

According to a release, they will be building the home inside of their new shop.

After that, they will then take and install the home on a foundation on the building site in Tell City.

The celebration is set to begin at 10 a.m.

