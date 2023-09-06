Otters beat Schaumburg in Frontier League Wild Card playoff

SCHAUMBURG, IL. (WFIE) - The Evansville Otters are on to the Frontier League West Divisional Series after defeating the Schaumburg Boomers on Tuesday night, 4-3.

The Otters opened the scoring in the first, capitalizing on a couple early hits as Jeffrey Baez brought home the Frontier League’s 2023 Rookie of the Year Noah Myers.

Schaumburg quickly answered in the second with a two-run home run.

Gary Mattis evened the game at 2-2 with a single to right in the fourth, scoring Kona Quiggle.

One again, Schaumburg was quick to retake the lead as a double in the fifth put the Boomers back in front, 3-2.

The eighth inning proved valuable for the Otters as they quickly got runners on. Baez grabbed another RBI with a single to score Ethan Skender before Mattis’ sacrifice fly put the Otters on top, 4-3.

Perfect innings in the eighth and ninth from Kevin Davis and Jake Polancic respectively earned the Otters the win.

Offensively, Baez and Mattis led the way for Evansville, each grabbing two RBIs. Myers and Baez both notched multi-hit games.

The Otters now move on to the Frontier League Divisional Series and face the Gateway Grizzlies in game one of the three game series. Evansville hosts the first game of the FLDS Thursday night, a 6:35 PM CT first pitch. Tickets are on sale now for just $2 by clicking here.

The game can be heard on the Otters Digital Network and simulcast on FloSports.

