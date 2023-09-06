Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Newlyweds buy Powerball ticket on beach trip, return home $1M winners

April Royal and her husband from Fayetteville claim a $1 million Powerball prize in Raleigh, NC.
April Royal and her husband from Fayetteville claim a $1 million Powerball prize in Raleigh, NC.(NC Education Lottery)
By WECT Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – A newlywed couple from North Carolina spent their Labor Day weekend at the beach and returned home with a Powerball ticket worth $1 million.

April Royal told lottery officials she and her husband Eric bought their $2 Powerball ticket for Saturday’s drawing from a Circle K in Southport while at the beach.

The couple didn’t think about the ticket they had bought until their drive home to Fayetteville, North Carolina on Monday and had to pull over to verify the win.

“We’re still in shock,” April Royal said. “And here I am, driving in all of Labor Day traffic.”

The Royals claimed their prize Tuesday at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $712,501 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

The couple plans to use the money to invest, pay off some bills and celebrate their July marriage with a honeymoon, according to North Carolina Education Lottery officials.

Copyright 2023 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VCSO: 1 dead, 2 seriously injured after crash on I-69
Name released of woman killed in I-69 crash
West Side Nut Club releases 2023 Fall Festival Munchie Map
West Side Nut Club releases 2023 Fall Festival Munchie Map
Puppies found in suspect's car after chase
‘The most exciting thing that’s happened in this town in the past 100 years’: Fugitive leads police on chase, abandons puppies in wrecked SUV
FILE - Jimmy Buffett performs at his sister's restaurant in Gulf Shores, Ala., on June 30,...
‘What are we going to do?’: Producer remembers Jimmy Buffett concert during power outage
Pearl Cleaners was the family business for five generations.
Man sentenced for arson at Pearl Dry Cleaners

Latest News

FILE - Bremerton assistant football coach Joe Kennedy, at center in blue, is surrounded by...
Football coach who got job back after Supreme Court ruled he could pray on the field has resigned
The Flagler County Sheriff's Office posted photos on X of a floating, human-sized hamster wheel...
Man arrested after attempting to cross the Atlantic in human hamster wheel, officials say
FILE - Former President Donald Trump steps off his plane as he arrives at Hartsfield-Jackson...
Lawsuit contends Constitution’s ‘insurrection’ clause bars Trump from running again for president
Lori Vallow Daybell is fighting her murder conviction sentence.
An Idaho woman convicted of killing two of her children and another woman is appealing the case
FILE - Sportscaster Bryant Gumbel speaks on stage at HBO 2015 Winter TCA in Pasadena, Calif.,...
Bryant Gumbel’s ‘Real Sports,’ HBO’s longest-running show, will end after 29 seasons